Vegas company making furniture for casinos and residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's in your home and outside, it's where you sleep and where you watch TV. We're talking furniture. A local entrepreneur has been making it for Vegas casinos for years. She's even making it for you! Now we invite you to take a seat and enjoy furniture that's Nevada Built.

"This is the outdoor showroom," says Debbi Somers of Somers Furniture.

Her showroom and manufacturing facility is like none you've seen before.

LOTS OF STORIES

"This is a 53,000 square foot warehouse, bigger than a football field," says Debbi.

And there are stories to be told here. Lots of them. Take for instance this chair she rents out.

"That we put in every Christmas over at Southpoint. We have Tony Orlando does his Christmas show sitting on my chair," says Debbi. "That makes sense. Everything about that sentence is just pure Las Vegas," says Todd.

SINCE 1989

Debbi knows Las Vegas because Somers Furniture has been in business here since 1989. Her luxury high end outdoor furniture is all custom built.

"What is this? What do we have here?" asks Todd. "This is thermory pine, which is what they do decs, the indoor houses that you'll see here, this is thermory pine that we put in here," says Debbi.

BIG NAMES

Her customers include the biggest names on the strip.

"These are all Bellagio and MGM sofas. That's what we do for Super Bowl. Right. And those we built, those are four seater sofas," says Debbi. "So these all, this is what they rent out typically for Super Bowl?" asks Todd. "Yeah for Super Bowl, because people don't come to Super Bowl, they don't come in threes. They come in twos and fours. So we built them four seater sofas," says Debbi.

Out of this operation, right near Valley View and Sunset; furniture can be rented, sold or reupholstered.

EVERYTHING IS HERE

"How many employees do you have?" asks Todd. "13," says Debbi. "Everything's manufactured and built here?" asks Todd. "Everything is here. We don't buy frames and then do them. We build the frames over here," says Debbi.

"So when we say this is truly Nevada Built," says Todd. "Absolutely," says Debbi. "It doesn't get much more Nevada Built than this," says Todd. "No, we are the one's trying to get the wood," says Debbi.

RESIDENTIAL

But she's not just selling to the strip. She started selling to residential customers after the great recession hit.

"I could imagine for you, that's also a big selling point for your residential customers, is to say hey, this is the kind of quality stuff that the big casinos are using," says Todd. "Absolutely. Absolutely, and then when they can go on our website and they can see where we did this hotel and that hotel and, you know, and they were there," says Debbi.

REINVENT THE BUSINESS

Through the years Debbi has had to reinvent her business in order to survive. The Pandemic being the latest test.

"I just went, you have got to be kidding me. Come on. I mean, what do you mean we're closing down?" says Debbi.

So Debbi decided to open a mid-range line.

READY & WAITING

"When you talk about your price range, what do you, depending on mid range up, what's the price range here from your outdoor patio furniture?" asks Todd. "You can go anywhere from an end table for $500 to a sectional for $10,000," says Debbi.

"Your business is another example of now that we're seeing the casinos, everything start to reopen, I guess you're anticipating this stuff will eventually start to be rented again," says Todd. "Yes, we certainly hope so. We have enough of it, that we're just waiting for all the events to come back again," says Debbi.