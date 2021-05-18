Nevada Preservation Foundation honors Plaza Hotel 50th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday, the Nevada Preservation Foundation is honoring the Plaza Hotel and Casino for its 50th anniversary.

The foundation will present a bronze plaque to the hotel's CEO.

The bronze plaque celebrates buildings that are at least 40 years old and raises awareness of living history.

The Plaza will technically celebrate its 50th anniversary on July 2 but the foundation is coordinating with the hotel to celebrate throughout this year.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman was also scheduled to be a part of Tuesday's event.