Nevada governor, NDA to recognize local farm; celebrating Craft Beverage Passport's third year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo and the Nevada Department of Agriculture recognized a small business for their community work.

Blue Lizard Farm, located in Lincoln County, earned the Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year award.

KTNV Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo presents Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year award to Lincoln County's Blue Lizard Farm.

According to Made in Nevada, for several years, the farm has packaged a variety of produce.

"This award recognizes the extraordinary work done by agriculture, food , and beverage industries in Nevada," officials said.

Lombardo said the farm is a small business with a big heart providing fresh, seasonal produce for its community.

Also, NDA and Made in Nevada celebrated the 2024 Craft Beverage Passport.

The passport is in its third year. The goal is to provide a "fun, educational, and rewarding time" exploring Nevada craft beverage businesses.

Officials say the passport has a page for each featured establishment with information about their craft beverages. There is also a section for notes and a space for a stamp to mark a visit.