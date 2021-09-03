Vegas man overcomes tragic accident and becomes dream homebuilder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are dream homes and there are Dream Homes! 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones introduces us to the man behind some Nevada Built homes, that belong on any remake of The Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

ELEGANT HOMES

"And everywhere you walk into this room in this house, one room out does the next room," says custom builder Ranny McKee, Owner of Elegant Homes. "And look at this. This is exhibit A right here," says Todd.

Taking a ride in a glass elevator to see this.

"That chandelier actually cost $50,000. It weighs 500 pounds," says McKee.

THE TOUR

And we are only getting started with the tour.

"This is the master?" asks Todd. "This is the master bedroom," says McKee. "This is the view that you wake up to every single morning," says Todd. "Every day you wake up to that view. The view at night is even more spectacular," says McKee.

OVER THE TOP

Then there is the Lamborghini parked 20 feet away from the bed.

"When you're a single guy and you have a house like this, I think it's important that you pull up, you pull in your garage door, you hit a button, a lift takes you upstairs, you get out of your car and you go to bed," says McKee. "Sure, everyone needs one," says Todd. "Everybody has to have this," says McKee.

Welcome to a dream home where seemingly nothing is too over the top, including a shower with 43 shower heads, not to mention the basketball court. All of it the work of McKee.

WHAT A VIEW

"You want to talk about a million-dollar view, this is like a 33-million-dollar view," says Todd. "It doesn't get better than this. Between the view and the golf course, it's like you're in your own valley," says McKee.

Elegant Homes specializes in building the kind of houses that belong on magazine covers and photo shoots with the stars.

For nearly three decades this Nevada Built company has been building homes for professional athletes and the ultra successful, like Mark Lindsey, who let us tour his 14-thousand square foot home in the Seven Hills neighborhood of Henderson.

THE ACCIDENT

"When you think about what happened to him at a young age and what he's overcome and accomplished, I mean, he's got to be a hero, to me," says homeowner, Mark.

What McKee has been through, many would consider miraculous.

"When you talk about your injury and you talk about your struggles, is this also a sense of pride for you?" asks Todd. "Oh my God, yeah. The pride just through the roof. I mean my whole life, my dream was to be a custom home builder and to build houses like this from when I was very little," says McKee.

A severe spinal cord injury after a motorcycle accident in 1991 nearly left him paralyzed.

PERSEVERANCE

"After I had that accident, from the neck down, it was hard to have the faith that I was going to be able to come back," says McKee.

He persevered, fighting to learn how to walk again before resetting his sights on pursuing his dream.

"My dream was not only to do this, but to have a company that took care of their clients. My reputation means everything to me," says McKee.

HIS LEGACY

"This guy gets around. He walks when he was never supposed to ever walk again. And to be and to build a house like this as part of his legacy is amazing," says Mark.

Mark's house took three years to build. To say he is happy with the finished product is an understatement. And why wouldn't he be.

"It's amazing because throughout most of the house it's wide open," says Todd. "Yes," says McKee.

ROCK-SOLID

"Then you come down here and I feel like I'm about to get on a ride at Disneyland," says Todd. "You're about to, because as we step in this other room, there's a rock climbing wall that will put you right back upstairs," says McKee.

"Look at this. This is a rock wall here?" asks Todd. "Yes, that's a rock wall," says McKee.

A rock wall, built by a rock-solid man, who fought through obstacles to pursue his dream.