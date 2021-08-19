Watch
Las Vegas area million mega-mansion selling for around $32.5 million

Ivan Sher Group
Posted at 7:32 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 22:33:21-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A mega-mansion in Henderson is up for sale for around $32.5 million.

The broker agency says it's the most expensive home for sale in Southern Nevada in a decade.

The three-story home is in the Seven Hills Community.

It spans over 14,000 square feet and has four bedrooms, nine baths and three climate-controlled garages. It also has a car lift that can bring the car to the second floor!

The home has a glass elevator, a basketball court, a game room and a movie theater.

Check out pictures in the wheel above or visit isluxury.com.

