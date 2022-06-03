Vegas company sees growth with red-light therapy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A growing Vegas company may leave you seeing red. But that's a good thing. In fact, their product may just leave you feeling a whole lot better.

13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones shows us a local business building success with red-light therapy.

"Right here in Las Vegas, you guys build these therapy beds from scratch," says Todd. "Correct," says Micheal Londo, founder and CEO of Body Balance System. "Every single one?" asks Todd. "Correct," says Londo.

ZERO-GRAVITY BEDS

From the bright light of a welding torch, they eventually make this, a red-light therapy bed.

"Red light therapy is good for fat loss, pain relief, muscle recovery after a workout. A number of skin conditions," says Londo.

Body Balance System makes these zero-gravity beds filled with small red lights or diodes.

"How many of these diodes am I looking at here? Roughly per bed?" asks Todd. "There is about 9,600," says Londo.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "Results of some studies do show some promise, but the full effectiveness of red-light therapy has yet to be determined..." They add, red light therapy appears to be safe but recommend talking to your doctor to learn more.

GROWING DEMAND

Londo contends the demand for the beds indicate their effectiveness.

"So, the diodes right here are actually being placed onto that board that we see here," says Todd. "Correct. Every movement forward and movement back, it's picking up three components," says Londo.

He says they sell more than 100 beds a year for $50,000 each, to clients across the country.

"Chiropractors, pain relief centers, pain management spas," says Londo.

Today, this Nevada Built company employs 11 people at its location near Durango and Russell.

The company says it's seen a recent growth in sales and they're actually loking to hire, to keep up with demand. They're looking to fill positions in sales and production.