Valley company making medical device to treat chronic pain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the CDC about 20-percent of adults in the U.S. are suffering from chronic pain. While the desire to end the pain is universal, the way people seek treatment is not.

In this week's Nevada Built, 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones show us a company that is championing a non-traditional method.

Finding a pathway to pain free life isn't always an easy journey for people who endure chronic pain.

USING ELECTRICITY

"We use electricity to treat pain in your body. So we're cleared for the FDA for all sorts of pain," says Shawn Vance, General Manager at RST Sanexas.

The company builds these devices that deliver electrical frequencies to the body, to try to block pain messages to the brain.

"We utilize the placements to communicate with each other on the body. So it creates a field into your body, not just one spot versus this spot, it actually creates a complete field into your body," says Vance.

Vance says the treatment isn't meant to provide a cure, but rather a treatment to reduce pain and to improve patients' quality of life.

"We want to get people off of drugs, opioids, the opioid pandemic," says Vance.

SOLD AROUND THE WORLD

After building the devices here at their office near Sunset and Las Vegas Blvd, RST Senexas ships them out to clients throughout the U.S. and overseas, which include physical rehab and pain management centers.

"How much does something like this system, how much does it cost?" asks Todd. "MSRP is $49,500," says Vance.

"Wow. It's a serious piece of equipment," says Todd. "It really is," says Vance.

They sell around 200 of them a year. Despite the demand, Vance is aware of the cynics out there who prefer other ways to treat pain.

"So in Europe, this kind of treatment is more accepted than it is here. And we're trying to change that," says Vance.

This Nevada Built company has been around since the 90s and today they employ 15 people. In East Las Vegas, I'm Todd Quinones.