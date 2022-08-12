Vegas business helping organizations thrive in digital age

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are plenty of websites offering templates and guides on how to create your own site. So with those readily available, why hire a company to do the job? In today's Nevada Built we head to a business where the president says being homegrown is what sets them apart.

This office looks much different than when this company launched 20 years ago.

STARTED IN MY HOUSE

"I started out of my dining room in my house," says Karl Maisner, President of KMJ Web Design.

He says today, this office is filled with staff, working together to ensure its success.

"We’re a close knit group," says Karl.

Launching a web design business wasn't always Karl's dream.

"I was working for an architecture firm and they needed a website. So this is like 1994 and the internet is just really starting to pick up steam. So, they sent me to a class to learn how to build a website, and I loved it so much, I started my business a year later," says Karl.

Now with 17 employees, KMJ provides web design services, maintenance, mobile app development, and marketing services for businesses, giving them a competitive edge.

WEBSITES ARE ESSENTIAL

"Super crucial. A business that doesn’t appear to be legitimate or look like they threw their website together or don’t have a website, they’re not going to get very many calls from people," says Karl.

But it's not just businesses benefitting.

"I met Karl and his amazing team back in early 2021," says Neyda Becker, Executive Director of the Children's Advocacy Center Foundation.

Karl and his team help a number of charity organizations.

"KMJ Web Design have been very instrumental in helping, building a name for ourselves and getting us out there more in the community," says Becker.

"We like helping our clients. We like knowing we can solve their headaches," says Karl.

So, what will the future look like for KMJ Web Design?

"Who knows, I like robotics, I like lots of other things. So we’ll see. We'll see what happens," says Karl.

Until then, this Nevada Built company will continue helping companies make their mark online.