North Las Vegas company designs one of a kind creations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When you think cabinets, you probably picture a closet or the spot where you keep your dishes. 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones takes us inside a Nevada Built company making one-of-a-kind creations that go well beyond a basic cabinet, all while facing serious challenges.

ROTATING BAR

At this bar, you don't even need a cocktail to get the feeling your spinning.

"That was fun. It was something completely different. I mean, we built bars all day long," says Tori Young of Custom Cabinet Designs.

CUSTOM CABINET DESIGNS

But the rotating Whiskey Licker Up bar inside Binion's is different. It's billed as a one-of-a-kind feature in Downtown Las Vegas.

Young and Steve Shearer are the Co-Owners of Custom Cabinet Designs, which took on the unique challenge to build it.

"Not only to have a round bar and a rotating bar but it was also covered with all rustic barn wood and everything like that," says Young.

But those are the kind of obstacles Custom Cabinet Designs is used to taking on.

PANELINGS, DESKS & BARS

"So the manufacturing process starts here with these sheets?" asks Todd. "Yes, so everything comes in, this is what 99% of your commercial boxes are made out of," says Young.

Besides cranking out high-end cabinets for commercial properties, they also make wall panelings, reception desks and custom bar tops.

"It gets lifted onto the machine and then everything gets cut out. As it gets cut out, this is actually a video poker bar right now. You can see, GB is for the game box, and that's game box five. That's game box four," says Young.

"If I'm sitting at the bar. This is where this is going to be," says Todd. "Exactly," says Young.

MULTIPLE JOBS

They started in 2012. Today, their Nevada Built business off Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas employs 26 people.

"Do you have multiple jobs right now working inside here?" asks Todd. "Inside, we probably have between three and four jobs working. Company-wide right now... we probably have about 30 working right now," says Young.

HARD TO COME BY

The demand for what they do is there. But some of the supplies of what they need are hard to come by.

"Is the supply shortage also impacting your business?" asks Todd. "Yeah, we actually have two sheets of material that have been sitting on a container ship for, I think two months now and they have no idea when we're going to get them," says Young.

Costs are also rising.

IT'S WORTH IT

"Our sheet of plywood used to cost us roughly like $55. We're paying $124 now," says Young.

Despite all of the struggles and challenges, Tori says it's worth it.

"You work really hard and you put in a lot of hours and you miss a lot of time with your family and your friends because you're trying to make something. Then you turn around 10 years later, you have 20 something employees and they're providing for their families, which is kind of a cool thing," says Young.