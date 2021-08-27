Nevada Vet creates eNVy brand for locals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's the saying clothes make the man. People tend to notice when a person wears nice threads. In this week's Nevada Built, we introduce you to a company that has Threads of eNVy.

RECOGNIZABLE

"It's so recognizable. You're right, it's branding hey, the state of Nevada," says 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones.

You may have seen their unique NV logo on hats across the valley.

"You've got a lowercase type N. Your V. But it also creates that big N for the state of Nevada," says Mitch Klein, Co-Owner of Threads of eNVy.

WEARING PRIDE

It's hard not to root for Mitch. This Nevada born 33-year-old served in Iraq as an MP. During the 6 years he spent in the Army, he met all kinds of people.

"I got to travel a lot of places in different states and countries. They always had something on that represented where they're from. They had that sense of pride wearing it. So I always thought to myself, why doesn't Vegas have this?," says Mitch.

THREADS OF ENVY

That was the beginning of the company he co-founded called, Threads of eNVy. The play on words representing Nevada Built pride.

"You know, half the time people think we live in casinos... It's my city. I grew up here. This is this is my town... I wanted to be able to represent this town that I love," says Mitch.

FUNDRAISING

When Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis made his first public appearance last week, after being shot last summer, it was Mitch who made the shirts for the Play for Shay charity hockey game. Fundraising is a big part of what they do.

"Right now we're doing another fundraiser for Officer King, who just recently passed from COVID. We're going to be donating those funds back to the family to help with some of those costs," says Mitch.

CREATIVITY

At the heart of his shirts, a driving sense of creativity.

"These are all your designs stored in here?" says Todd. "Yep, there's over 134 designs in this," says Mitch.

One of the most recent, a shirt thanking former Golden Knight Ryan Reaves who was recently traded to the New York Rangers.

"How appropriate is it? The thank you shirt to Ryan Reaves is the picture of him fighting," says Todd. "Yeah, right? There's no other way to represent him, I think," says Mitch.

After the shirts are printed he then cures the ink into the garment.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

"Baking the cake," says Todd. "Baking the cake. So, once this comes through, it's ready," says Mitch.

Threads of Envy came from humble beginnings in 2017.

"Built this thing up, printing out of the garage," says Mitch.

SPECIAL TOUCH

Since then, he's learned a lot.

"Every shirt's got a special touch to it. We're not mass-producing and throwing them in boxes... There's a little bit of local love into all of it," says Mitch.

HOCKEY & TACOS

But he still hasn't mastered the art of knowing which design will be a big hit. Take the Hockey and Tacos idea, an employee came up with, that Mich didn't love.

"I get it. Hockey is awesome and tacos are great. But I don't know if we combine the two. Sure enough, it's been quite frankly one of our best sellers," says Mitch.

Threads of eNVy now has 4 employees and it's growing. They just signed a deal with Terrible Herbst, that will carry their line at its Primm location.

You can also buy their hats at any Lids store in the valley. You can also order from their website.