Las Vegas police sergeant died from COVID-19 complications, he was 36

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sergeant Douglas King with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19.

Sergeant King is a second-generation LVMPD officer and has served the Las Vegas community for 17 years.

At the time of his passing, he was assigned to the Summerlin Area Command swing shift.

In a statement, LVMPD said, King "was a well-liked sergeant who was known for his great personality and uplifting disposition. Sergeant King was a dedicated husband, father, and son. He is survived by his wife Cinnamon, who is currently assigned to the Communications Section of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, three daughters Scarlett, Tommi, and Hannah, granddaughter Marley, grandmother Joann, father John, mother Denise, brother Josh, and sister Kaylee."

King was scheduled to receive the LVMPD Medal of Honor at the upcoming Best of the Badge Gala for his recent heroic actions. In September of 2020, the department says he placed himself at great risk to save the life of a domestic violence victim. His bravery went far and above the normal call of duty.

He was 36.