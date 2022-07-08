Las Vegas woman finds success with unique bakery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vintage vibes meets keto bakery. In today's Nevada Built, 13 Action News Anchor Kalyna Astrinos heads to a local shop, where the owner is mixing everything she loves. Not only in the tasty treats, but also sprinkled throughout the entire space.

Inside Starburst Parlor is everything owner Jill Schlesinger loves. The juke box from home, the vintage decor and the unique treats. All key ingredients to her recipe for success.

SERVING YOU

"I just wanted it to be like you coming into my home and me serving you," says Jill.

She started this business, on West Charleston and Rancho, after the company she worked for shut down permanently during the pandemic.

"I got a phone call that they sold the business overnight without warning. No severance. No nothing. I was just without a job instantly," says Jill.

Changing the direction of her life.

"One of my girlfriends was like, this is your moment. You have to do this. You have to run with this," says Jill.

So she opened up shop, providing keto options for health reasons.

EASE SYMPTOMS

"I have Polycystic ovary syndrome and when I was diagnosed they tried to give me a lot of prescriptions that gave me adverse reactions. So I went online and I started researching, taking myself off the sugar and taking my diet away from everything with gluten, would help ease my symptoms and it has," says Jill.

"Look at that. I'm so proud of myself," says Kalyna.

Of course Jill put me to work.

I put the hairnet on, the gloves, brought out the muscle, all to help her make one of her favorites.

"So what do we have because this looks like a big bucket of joy," says Kalyna. "So this is our carrot cake," says Jill. "I Love carrot cake," says Kalyna.

"This is awesome. So were going to be making carrot cake muffins. It's one of our top sellers. Everything again is totally gluten free and sugar free but you would never know. Basically, I'm just going to have you dig in," says Jill.

Jill describes this process like digging into a big pile of sand at the beach.

But I'm here to tell you, this was way better.

"The smell is really good and its not even baked yet. I feel like a real baker," says Kalyna.

"You are amazing. So I want to get all the way down and scrape the bottom of the bowl. You want to lock it in so it doesn't go all crazy on you and we'll give it a whirl," says Jill.

Starburst offers a variety of baked goods, custom cakes, handpies and pizza. Everything she whips up truly comes from the desire to help her clients.

INSPIRATION

"My number one inspiration is them asking me for things they've been craving but can no longer eat. So they just became diagnosed gluten free. They just became diabetic and are like, I grew up on this, can you make this for me," says Jill.

And you can't do a story at a bakery without a taste test, right?

"The moment I've been waiting for," says Kalyna. "This is our carrot cake muffin with traditional creme cheese frosting," says Jill. "Delicious, I'm so excited. It's really good," says Kalyna. "I'm going to get you a napkin," says Jill.

And one more bite before we go, this time, its into what she calls a loaded cinnamon roll with pink whip, topped with bacon.

"What a great day. That is so good," says Kalyna. "Thank you so much," says Jill.