Las Vegas facility making it possible for businesses to serve you

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The next time you drink from a paper cup, check out what's underneath. It may just be Nevada Built!

13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones had the chance to visit a Las Vegas facility making it possible for businesses around the world to serve you everything from coffee to soda and from ice cream to soup.

MADE RIGHT HERE

If you find yourself at T-Mobile, cheering on the Golden Knights with a drink, go ahead and flip your cup over when it's empty. Chances are that cup came from right here.

"The next time you're at a Golden Knights game, you get one of these cups, check out the bottom," says Todd. "There you go," says Monique. "And you're going to see..." says Todd. "Visstun!" says Monique. "Visstun," says Todd.

30+ YEARS

This is Visstun. A cup and container manufacturing company near Eastern and Sunset. They've been doing business now in Las Vegas for more than 30 years.

"How many cups and containers can you guys process in a day?" asks Todd.

1 MILLION PER DAY

"Oh, my goodness. A million," says Monique. "A million?" asks Todd. "Yeah. We just kind of crossed a milestone for a million in a day. It was kind of a big deal," says Monique.

Operations Manager Monique Favreau gave us a tour of the company. 160 people work here and their cups and containers are used for everything from coffee and oatmeal, to soda and smoothies.

FOOD SAFETY CERTIFIED

"This is the raw material that we're dealing with right here. This looks like to me a stack of paper, but this is the material for the cups," says Todd. "That absolutely is cup material," says Monique.

"And you were saying it's not even okay for me to really touch this because they're sanitary things you got to keep in mind here," says Todd. "Correct? We are food safety certified FSSC 22000. So we we have our food safety standards," says Monique.

Those sheets of paper then go through a digital press where the company logos are put on. Then they are cut and sorted before being formed.

ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY

"The sidewall gets sealed and then the bottom gets put in," says Monique.

There is an effort right now in the industry to make these single use paper cups as environmentally friendly as possible. Visstun uses a poly coated paper that is 35-percent post-consumer recycled fiber.

"So you're saying that's a higher percentage than a lot of your competitors?" asks Todd. "It's a higher percentage than any of our competitors," says Monique.

LOCAL CUSTOMERS

The Golden Knights just one of their many customers.

In what is a Nevada Built first, Popped, a Henderson popcorn company we recently featured is also one of their clients.

"They're one of our oldest customers. They've been buying from us for a long time. We love those guys," says Monique.

AROUND THE WORLD

In fact, Visstun makes cups and containers for companies around the world.

"You could be in Europe and you could look at the bottom of the cups and say, hey, this is made in Las Vegas, this is Nevada Built," says Todd. "Correct," says Monique. "That's wild," says Todd.

It's worth noting, Visstun is hiring. The company is looking to fill 40 positions.