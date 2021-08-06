Las Vegas culinary chef creating delectable flavors for American classic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Having fine taste and the highest culinary standards, doesn't mean you have to shell out a lot of money at a fancy restaurant. It turns out you can go to a Nevada Built business where an American classic is being sold by the bucket.

CULINARY BACKGROUND

Popcorn can't be defined as fine dining. But that is exactly the world Jean-Francois Chavanel comes from.

"We all, from a culinary background. We were working fine dining restaurants," says Francois.

"So you went from steak and lobsters, to popcorn," says Todd. "Yes, absolutely," says Francois.

It left his family in France confused.

SOLD ACROSS THE COUNTRY

"My whole family were like, what are you doing? Popcorn what store? No, they don't understand," says Francois.

It was the right move to make. More than 10 years later, Popped has been cranking out all kinds of flavors with customers across the country, including a Broadway theater and Las Vegas casino-resorts.

LEMON TORTE

"And so what do you call this flavor?" asks Todd "Lemon Torte," says Francois. "Wow," says Todd.

It's finished with white chocolate and poppy seeds.

"It is like a lemon tart. A lemon pie. I've never had that popcorn flavor before," says Todd.

"This is really like dessert. I always say that," says Francois. "This is really desert," says Todd.

"Yeah, it is desert. You don't eat as much of this as the other one," says Francois.

IDEAL WEATHER

"Yeah, that is really decadent. But it does have a lot of depth of flavor. It's not just like lemon and sugar. You can taste that it's quality ingredients and that's something you've really worked hard on," says Todd. "We did," says Francois. "You can taste it. You can taste it," says Todd.

It turns out our weather in the valley is ideal for popping popcorn.

PANDEMIC EFFECT

"When it comes to popcorn. Humidity is really the enemy... We have 10%, 5% humidity. So that really helps, you know, with the shelf life of the products," says Francois.

However, the pandemic delivered Popped, quite a punch.

"How many employees do you have?" asks Todd "Before pandemic, we had about ten employees and now, one," says Francois.

ONLINE SALES

So, Francois had to pivot and concentrate on his website.

"During the pandemic, that's something we really focused on because we had a lot of support from our community, but it was very difficult. So, we really pushed our sales online," says Francois.

FUNDRAISING

And now he is hoping the Nevada Built business will get back to normal and Popped will hit its stride and do things like help fundraise for local schools again.

"Kids raise money by selling our popcorn. So, we have a big chunk that goes back to the school and then a small portion that comes back to us," says Francois.

HURRICANE POPCORN

In the meantime, it is back to work perfecting flavors like Hurricane Popcorn, a favorite Francois says for local Hawaiians.

"Can I try one?" asks Todd "Of course," says Francois.

"So this has the seaweed in it, a little bit of wasabi, coconut oil, sugar," says Todd. "Sesame seeds, bonito flakes," says Francois. "Still warm," says Todd. "It needs to cool off a little bit," says Francois.

EASTERN & 215

"Wow! That is really special," says Todd. "Right?" says Francois "I've never had any popcorn. That's incredible," says Todd.

Popped is on Eastern Avenue just south of the 215.