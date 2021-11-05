Henderson company building machinery across the globe

HENDERSON (KTNV) — We're taking you inside a Nevada Built company that employs thousands, building massive heavy-duty machinery. They're based right in Henderson. Starting from humble beginnings, the company today has operations across the globe. This is Xtreme Manufacturing.

TELEHANDLERS

Xtreme Manufacturing builds what's called Telehandlers. Forklifts equipped with large telescoping booms. The bigger ones can lift up material heavier than an elephant, more than 80 feet in the air and then extend outward.

"He's basically finishing the assembly on the cab," says Mike Henderly.

HENDERSON CAMPUS

He runs the sprawling Henderson campus located near the 215 and West Lake Mead Parkway, which also makes the Snorkel brand, lifts designed to move people.

"As we look down the assembly line, obviously it starts there and it kind of works back this way," says 13 Action News anchor Todd Quinones. "Yeah, we have six working stations... Right now I'm doing about one-and-a-half machines a day. When we get busier, we get parts, we get people, it'll be two, two-and-a-half machines a day off each line," says Mike.

DON AHERN

Mike run things here, but Don Ahern is the owner.

"When I first walked in here I noticed two things; it is a massive facility and it is clean. I mean, it is virtually spotless. I feel like I could eat dinner in here," says Todd.

"Yeah. Well, President Trump did. Just so you know," says Don. "He ate dinner in here?" says Todd. "Yeah, gave his rally right here. Yeah, yeah, he ate here too," says Don.

CAMPAIGN RALLY

If you've heard the name Don Ahern, you probably know, he's not shy about his devoted support of former President Donald Trump, who held a campaign rally at Ahern's Henderson facility last year.

That rally, leading to a $3,000 fine from the City of Henderson, for violations of pandemic related restrictions. But what you may not know is Don's multinational business came from humble Nevada Built beginnings.

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

"My father owned a truck stop, which is now the stratosphere tower. That was 68 years ago... We started renting equipment out. Filling trucks with fuel, cars out front, renting equipment through the 50s," says Don.

"From that gas station you built, this is a worldwide company now. I don't think most people in Southern Nevada realize that," says Todd. "No, no, they don't. We don't sit around and try to brag about it. But I think we're in 17 different countries," says Don.

MOST PROUD OF

Today, this Henderson facility alone, manufactures more than 1,000 machines a year. But that's not what Don is most proud of.

"I'm most proud of the thousands of people that we hire. We hire almost 4,000 people worldwide. You know, I'm really proud of the fact that we provide a continued job with benefits, health benefits, retirement plans," says Don.

Xtreme Manufacturing is now hiring for several positions.