Netherlands town honors Boulder Station casino with float

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Organizers brought the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Valley to a small town in the Netherlands and even won an award for their float honoring Boulder Station.

A man named Petrus and a group of organizers were planning a "float parade" in the small town of Moarra-Ijussens, which has a population of just 500 people.

Boulder Station

They picked Boulder Station as a casino they could recreate and contacted the casino in February for photos of the casino's architecture. Casino officials said the group told them Boulder Station had a straight design, lighting, stone print, balconies, windows, and towers, which made it "an ideal candidate."

A team of 35 people between 18 and 26 years old started the project in February and unveiled their final creation to the village on June 23. They won first place from both a jury and the general public for the float's design.

Boulder Station

Casino officials said they were extremely honored to be picked for the project and that the team created something that is truly amazing.