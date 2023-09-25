National Park Service renames Lake Mead fire rescue boat after fallen ranger

LAKE MOHAVE (KTNV) — The National Park Service is honoring one of their own in a special and unique way.

A fire rescue boat has been renamed in honor of fallen ranger James Fleetwood.

He was killed in a car crash in July 1977 when he was struck head-on by a drunk driver.

Rangers said Fleetwood was the type of person who used his own money to buy a boat to conduct search and rescue operations on the lake and this was one way to celebrate his life.

Three of his children and two grandchildren attended a special naming ceremony at Katherine Landing at Lake Mohave, part of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on Saturday.