National Intern Day 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Despite the pandemic, many students have taken opportunities to help advanced their future careers.

Companies have increased the amount of fellowships, apprenticeships, and internships for collegiate students.

On July 29, students will be recognized for their hard work and dedication to become career professionals.

National Intern Day is a holiday created by WayUp that is dedicated to uplifting and recognizing future leaders across the world. The challenge first launched back in 2017 to help bring awareness to the challenges entry-level candidates face when job searching.

After researching and collecting data from corporate America and fortune 500 companies. Data suggests that the biggest way employees can fix this ongoing issue is to offer paid internships.

By paying interns, companies are able to increase both employment rates and increase their numbers in diversity.

In addition to companies recognizing their interns, WayUp has also launched a partnership with a few organizations to recognize their highest performing interns.

Students who have an internship are highly encouraged to post a picture to their social media, whether their internship is hybrid, virtual or in-person and use the hashtag #NationalInternDay.