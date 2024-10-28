MGM Resorts flight attendant honored for saving child's life

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An MGM Resorts corporate flight attendant is being recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty to save a child's life.

Following an overnight stay in Tokyo, Linda Cecil was having breakfast in a hotel concierge lounge.

That's when she spotted an infant that was choking while sitting in a stroller.

Cecil asked the child's father if she could help and started administering back blows.

That dislodged a piece of plastic that was stuck in the little girl's throat and it allowed her to begin breathing again.

"She took action and grabbed that baby girl and saved her life. She was ready," said Butch Barden, VP of Aviation, MGM Resorts International. "That's a testament to her and the training that she has and she's ready. All of our flight attendants are ready. Her humility after the event is what's truly shocking. It's like yeah, I saved a kid's life. She's a special person."

In honor of her good deed, last week, Cecil was presented with the Golden Life Saver Award by MedAire at the National Business Aviation Association Convention.