Medical care access for Latinos still an issue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's still a major disparity when it comes to healthcare in America. Hispanic adults are less likely than other Americans to receive preventative care.

In fact, the Pew Research Center says about half of Hispanics in the U.S. claim to have less access to quality medical care.

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean looks at the numbers and the reasons behind it.

LACKING REPRESENTATION

"I think the biggest thing that we need, that we're lacking is the representation of Hispanic doctors," says Guadalupe Vasquez-Perez, a second year pre-clinical student with the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV.

She hopes to one day be an OBGYN or surgeon.

"I do want to help as a medical student, increase the diversity of students in the medical field, so we can have a bigger diversity in actual physicians. That way we have that representation," says Guadalupe.

Born in Cuban, Guadalupe says she hears of concerns about representation from her own parents. They tend to put off medical care if they can't get a Latino doctor.

"That's what Hispanic patients want to see. They want to come to a doctor's office, sit down with the physician, and for us to explain to them what they have in their own language so they can understand," says Guadalupe.

"I often get patients like that, like I couldn't find the doctor that looked like me or comes from my background. But I read about your story, and I see you, and I feel like I can make that connection," says Obstetrician-Gynecologist, Dr. Nadia Gomez with UNLV Health.

She says some of her patients came to her after learning she's from Miami and was born in Nicaragua.

According to the Pew Research Center; language and cultural barriers are among the contributing factors leading to "disparate health outcomes for Hispanic Americans."

"And I think that if you know you're coming for a problem and you're trying to discuss that problem with your doctor, you're more comfortable discussing that if you look the same, if you speak the same language," says Dr. Gomez.

But the language barrier isn't the only issue. Pew Research shows 53-percent of Hispanics in the U.S. report having jobs that put them at risk for health problems.

COMING BACK

"The most challenging aspect of being a physician nowadays is that you have to create that connection within 15 minutes of that visit... And the trick is not to get them to your office, but actually to get them coming back. And I think that's something that we're missing," says Dr. Gomez.

That's why Dr. Gomez mentors people like Guadalupe. She hopes to do her part inspiring students and helping create more representation within the medical community.

"I think in general, Nevadans are underserved. You know, yes, the Latino community makes up the largest ethnicity group in Clark County. And so absolutely, they're underserved," says Dr. Gomez.

Guadalupe agrees, and hopes other Latinos are willing to answer the call and practice medicine.

"There's definitely a place for you in medical school, in the medical field. We need you. We need more Hispanic students," says Guadalupe.