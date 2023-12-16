Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada grants child's wish for a new, accessible bathroom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager is getting her wish to have a more accessible bathroom.

Kaydence Finch is 13 years old and was born with a nervous system disorder. She had brain surgery as a newborn to repair a burst blood vessel. Today, she relies on medication to manage her seizures. She is also blind and nonverbal. Her grandmother, Brenda Jones, said the shower is her happy place.

"She just loves the water," Jones said.

Jones is Finch's primary caregiver. She said while Finch loves the water, the physical demands of lifting her over a tub rim to take showers became a difficult task.

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada partnered with Martin-Harris Construction to create a better bathroom. The new bathroom features a large, accessible shower and a wide entrance with a barn-style door that can accommodate Finch's wheelchair.

"It will impact her life," Jones said. "It's amazing. She needed this."

For the people at Martin-Harris, being there on Wish Day with Finch and Jones was a special day and they're glad they can give back to the community.

"It's really great to be involved in these wishes and see them come true for these families," said Michele Gewerter, Executive Assistant at Martin-Harris Construction. "They really all have to go through a lot, things that normal people don't have to go through on a daily basis. Being able to fulfill these wishes is really awesome to see. It really hits home and it really hits your heart."