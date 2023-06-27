Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada grants child's dream to become an actor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 10-year-old boy has been able to take a bow at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts after his wish was granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada.

The organization said Jayden Estrada Session was diagnosed with a blood disorder just 10 days after being born. That caused him to be in and out of hospitals and undergoing at least six blood transfusions over the course of eight years. Because of these challenges, Estrada Session's mom enrolled him in modeling classes. Estrada Session said he wanted to expand his skillset and wished for acting lessons.

"I didn't think he was really going to like it, enjoy it, and get into it because he's only been doing this for two years," said his mom Bianca. "It's not just a hobby for him. It really means a lot to him."

She said it's been tough seeing him struggle with medical issues but that this day was one they've been looking forward to for a long time.

"It's hard with being hospitalized and almost dying twice. This really mean does mean a lot for him. Knowing that it means a lot for him, it means a lot for me too because it's something that he'll remember," she said. "It really means so much more than what you guys know because there's a lot of other stuff going on. He's so happy and as adults, we don't want kids to know the hard things about life and everything that happens in life. We really truly appreciate this."

Estrada Session was taken to The Smith Center by limo where he was took an acting master class with Roderick Lawrence, who starred as Ike Turner in the Tina Turner musical that just finished a sold-out run. Estrada Session was also given a backstage tour, participated in rehearsal at a "fight call", played the lead guitarist's guitar at sound-check, and participated in a 30-minute show call for the cast backstage.

"It was just great. I was just happy," Estrada Session said. "My favorite part might also be the guitar and punching Roderick."

Estrada Session will also have professional headshots taken, be represented by the BEST Agency, receive online acting lessons from Gem Wiltshire of Hollywood Access, and was invited to join Broadway In The Hood for the group's summer season.