Make-A-Wish grants wish of backyard half-pipe to 15-year-old diagnosed with Leukemia

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada will grant one fifteen-year-old his dream of a skateboard half-pipe in his own backyard on Friday.

However, Kaiarahi “Kai” Larsen says he has big plans to share it as a sanctuary for other teens going through hard times — a place to gather, relate, and be a kid.

Additionally, Kai's plans to help his community continue to expand beyond the half-pipe with a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention — an organization dear to Kai's favorite uncle who inspired his love of skateboarding.

Kai was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia in August of 2022 after a visit to the emergency room for a nosebleed that wouldn’t stop. What followed was an intense eight months of daily injections, medications, blood transfusions, infusions, EKGs, biopsies, and numerous follow-ups with his doctors followed.

On May 12, 2023, Kai rang the No More Chemo Bell at the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and is officially on the road to remission.

Make-A-Wish says Kai is not taking a single day for granted and is determined to succeed at everything he does. Friends and family say he is constantly on the move, playing soccer, pickleball, snowboarding, and mountain biking.

The reveal will take place on Friday at 4 p.m. at Kai's home in Boulder City, where the CEO of Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada will present the half-pipe.