'Magic Mike Live' postpones reopening of Las Vegas show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Magic Mike Live" will be postponing the return to the stage in Las Vegas. The show has been rescheduled to open in August.

The production company for the show released the following statement:

"The men and women of MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas can hardly wait to hit the stage at their new, custom home at SAHARA Las Vegas, which will finish construction on-schedule this spring. However, given the uncertainty ahead for public gathering conditions due to the ongoing pandemic and the availability of the creative and producing teams as MAGIC MIKE LIVE relaunches around the world, the debut of MAGIC MIKE LIVE at SAHARA Las Vegas has been retargeted to August 27, 2021. The entire MAGIC MIKE LIVE team remains committed to delivering an experience that’s bigger, better and more magical than ever before, and promises it’ll be worth the wait! Affected ticketholders will be contacted directly by the box office to refund or reschedule their tickets. More information will be provided as it becomes available."

RELATED: LIST: Shows, conventions returning to Las Vegas valley