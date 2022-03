LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas teacher got a big surprise on Friday.

Carolyn Avery, a sixth-grade science teacher at Bob Miller Middle School in Henderson, was named February's NHL and NHL Players' Association Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher.

Avery was presented with a $10,000 technology grant for the school district, given to her by Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance and the Vegas Vivas.

She was selected from 19 top teachers from across the United States and Canada.