Local pawn shop accepts Yeezys and is donating the profits in light of Ye's comments on the Jewish community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Max Pawn, a local Las Vegas pawn shop, is accepting Yeezys from the community and donating a portion of the sales to the Anti-Defamation League in light of Kanye West's, or Ye's, antisemitic remarks.

The Anti-Defamation League is an organization against antisemitism.

"Max Pawn will still accept intakes – customers looking to sell or take out a pawn loan on their Yeezys are welcome, whether they need a little extra cash, or simply want to get rid of their Yeezys," said officials representing the pawn shop. "Although Yeezys are a popular item at the store, Max Pawn is cutting ties with the brand."

Officials also say Max Pawn will sell all Yeezys at cost value, not profiting off the shoes. A portion of each sale will go to ADL.

ADL says they fight all forms of antisemitism and bias. They combat antisemitism, countering extremism and battling bigotry wherever and whenever it happens. "ADL works to protect democracy and ensure a just and inclusive society for all."

Ye has been recently dropped by talent agency, and Adidas also ended their partnership with Ye in light of his comments as well.