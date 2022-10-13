Local DACA recipient talks about her life in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants known as Dreamers from being deported. Many are right here in our valley.

As we continue to celebrate our local Hispanic culture, 13 Action News reporter Abel Garcia shares the story of one Dreamer who shares her version of the American dream.

BETTER FUTURE

"Our parents brought us to the United States because they believed in a better future for us," says Jazmine Cortez.

She was born in Michoacan, Mexico. She was only one when her life changed forever. Her mother packed up their stuff, crossed the border and landed her family here in Las Vegas.

"As a Dreamer, as Dreamers, all we know is the United States, all we know is like the states that our parents have landed in," says Cortez.

Cortez went through our public education system. Not only was she getting an education, but also working with her mom cleaning houses at the age of 15, to help put food on the table for her family.

When college came around, she had to drop out. She says Dreamers don't receive federal support, but as one door closed for this Dreamer, another one opened.

At 18, Cortez became a DACA recipient and she found the job of her dreams, a community organizer.

"Allowing me to work in what I know and what I love to do, and that is organizing in the Latino community, turning people out that can vote, turning out first-time voters, turning out the Spanish speaking vote to go out and vote," says Cortez.

Cortez says she can't vote. But she wants to make sure those who can, do it.

Many like Cortez live in daily fear of deportation and losing the life they built here in the U.S., as DACA continues to face major opposition. Earlier this month, a federal appeals court panel ruled DACA is illegal, sending the case back to federal district court.

CONSTANT LIMBO

"We're living in a constant limbo of we don't have a clear pathway to citizenship and all we really have is a work authorization card," says Cortez.

Cortez says now is the time for the Latino community to let their voices be heard. And she wants others to know her family works hard, up to 7 days a week, and has never taken a single penny from the government.

"We are an essential and crucial part of the economic development of not only Nevada, but the United States, because who, again, was there during the pandemic? It was Dreamers. It was people that were on TPS and our people that were undocumented," says Cortez.