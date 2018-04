A local 5-year-old girl will honor fallen officers at a marathon in Los Angeles this weekend.

Theresa Ann was at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson on Thursday getting officers to sign a "Blue Line" flag that she will carry in the race.

Last weekend, Theresa honored fallen North Las Vegas detective Chad Parque in Henderson's Fallen Heroes Memorial Run.

She also ran a race for officer Charleston Hartfield and set up a lemonade stand to raise money for officers who were killed in Baton Rouge.