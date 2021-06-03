LGBTQ Center of Las Vegas hosting first-ever BBQ geared toward Latin community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In celebration of Pride Month, the LGBTQ Center of Las Vegas is hosting the La Parrillada del Orgullo, its first barbecue geared towards the LGBTQ's Latin community of Southern Nevada.

The event will take place from 4 - 9 p.m. on June 5 at 401 S. Maryland Parkway.

The Center says "connecting the Latin LGBTQ+ community to support groups, programming, and services remains a challenge due to the stigma that continues to exist in Latin culture" and hopes events like this will help bridge the divide.

RELATED: Las Vegas celebrates as June is Pride Month

The barbecue is one of the ways it hopes to attract LGBTQ+ Latin communities and their allies and bring attention to programs and services within The Center.

The Center offers support groups in English and Spanish, a computer lab, a 24-hour crisis line, free HIV testing, linkage to mental health/substance abuse counseling, and education for the LGBTQIA+ identified individuals and their families.

The Center hopes to connect to people in LGBTQIA+ Latin communities and let them know that it is a safe space.