LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local Las Vegas World War II veteran celebrated a big birthday this week as he turns 100-years-old.

Nicholas Long emigrated to the United States from Italy through Ellis Island with his family.

He served three tours in Africa and Italy under Gen. Patton during the war.

And after the war, Long says he built a career in the film and television industry as a union rep in Hollywood.

Long has called Las Vegas for more than 30 years with his wife.