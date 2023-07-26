Las Vegas Rescue Mission accepting bottled water donations throughout summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is asking for bottled water donations to help vulnerable community members.

The mission launched a bottled water drive on June 23, but as the valley remains in triple-digit heat for the summer, officials said they are accepting bottled water throughout the summer.

MORE: How you can keep yourself and those you care about safe and healthy in triple-digit heat

"As one of the designated hydration stations in the homeless corridor, the Rescue Mission representatives expect there to be a high demand," LVRM said in a press release.

For those looking to donate, they can be delivered to the security gate at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission any day of the week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Officials said for larger donations, they are asking people to contact Heather Williams, director of development for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, at 702-320-2089.

The mission was founded in 1970, according to their website, aiming to help those homeless and hungry.

The address provided is as listed: 480 W Bonanza Rd Las Vegas, NV 89106. This is near W. Bonanza and N. Main Street.