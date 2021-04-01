Las Vegas Raiders Tavern and Grill opens at M Resort in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders Tavern and Grill is officially open at the M Resort in Henderson.

Fans of the Silver and Black can come and enjoy the game while eating a few traditional American dishes.

HAPPENING TODAY: The #Raiders Tavern & Grill opens at 11A inside the @MResort! This Is the first Raiders themed restaurant in the world!

— Alicia Pattillo (@aliciapattillo) April 1, 2021

Raiders memorabilia is on display throughout the restaurant with historical video clips playing while patrons eat.

A Raiders Image store is also inside the restaurant.

The restaurant has 50 HDTV's, a Remy Martin and Modelo bar plus a private dining room.

The M Resort Hotel is the official team headquarters hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Find out more about the new tavern and grill here.

