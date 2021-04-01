Menu

Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Las Vegas Raiders Tavern and Grill opens at M Resort in Henderson

items.[0].videoTitle
The world’s only official Raiders-themed restaurant opens
Posted at 8:05 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 11:35:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders Tavern and Grill is officially open at the M Resort in Henderson.

Fans of the Silver and Black can come and enjoy the game while eating a few traditional American dishes.

Raiders memorabilia is on display throughout the restaurant with historical video clips playing while patrons eat.

A Raiders Image store is also inside the restaurant.

PREVIOUS: Raiders Tavern & Grill opening April 1 at M Resort

The restaurant has 50 HDTV's, a Remy Martin and Modelo bar plus a private dining room.

The M Resort Hotel is the official team headquarters hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Find out more about the new tavern and grill here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021