Las Vegas Metro Police Department welcomes 40 new officers at ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More officers are serving the city with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Forty recruits joined the department to the rank of police officers. The recruits earned their badges at a ceremony Tuesday from Sheriff Kevin McMahill at the Orleans Hotel & Casino.

The 40 recruits consisted of 35 men and five women. They began their journey in January this year.

In a media release, LVMPD said five were born outside of the country, such as Germany, Iraq, Mexico and Romania.

"Twenty-eight of our graduates speak multiple languages, including Arabic, Serbian, and Spanish," officials said. "Eleven graduates bring military experience to our department representing the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Air Force."

Most recruits have some higher education experience, with 9 holding college degrees. The class ranges in age from 21 to 36 years old.