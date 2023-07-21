Las Vegas police deliver 15 palettes of water to homeless resource center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the valley continues to battle through dangerous heat, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is connecting with the homeless population.

The agency delivered water to the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center downtown. Officials dropped off 15 water palettes, equating to about 26,000 water bottles.

KTNV's Rachel Moore spoke to a man who said that this is the first time he has ever become homeless because his income cannot keep up with the economy.

According to the Nevada Homeless Alliance, that issue is the leading cause of homelessness.

"I did a couple of housing assessments," Newman said. "I've been trying to speak to many people about resources but haven't yet found any."

Newman is one of over 5,000 unhoused individuals sleeping on the streets any night in Clark County. Baby Boomers are a demographic experiencing homelessness at high risk.

Last year's census counted more than 1,500 seniors without a home — that number is up from 1,300 the year before, which spiked from 850 in 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

Back in January, Clark County conducted a count for 2023. KTNV requested the results and is currently waiting for a reply.

The statewide conference on ending homelessness convenes in Reno in two weeks. This is where state and local leaders discuss plans to secure affordable housing for families and other unhoused individuals.