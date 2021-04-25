Watch
Las Vegas organization helps repair low-income families homes

Rebuilding Southern Nevada took part in National Rebuilding Day and helped several local families with home repairs.
Posted at 7:44 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 22:44:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is National Rebuilding Day and hundreds of valley residents turned out to help their neighbors in need.

The organization Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSN) hosted an event with teams that went out across the valley to do critical repairs for 15 homes belonging to low-income families.

The executive director of RTSN said that all too often, its clients have to prioritize food or medicine over home repairs.

The work was all done at no cost.

Since its founding in 1994, RTSN says it has repaired 8,000 homes in Southern Nevada.

