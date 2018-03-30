A local library is appealing to a new generation.

There aren't just books at the Enterprise Public Library. There's also an area where people can learn to become a DJ.

Loud music, flashing lights, and just feet away is pure silence.

"I was actually amazed when I first saw this place. I was just so excited I mean I saw it, I was like is this really real," said Ivan Aguirre, a high school senior.

They call it the DJ learning lab at the Enterprise Public Library. Teenagers like Ivan come in with no DJ experience and sometimes manage to get paying gigs.

When the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District approved this project almost five years ago they only had one DJ board. Today they have seven.

"It's great the libraries are embracing the new type of learning. We're trying to address millennials and the way they study," said Salvador Avila, the Enterprise Library branch manager.

It's a unique idea that caught on and it's bringing a new crowd into the library.

You can learn more about the DJ learning lab by reaching out to the Enterprise Public Library.