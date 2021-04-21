Las Vegas Kung Fu Academy helps the AAPI community stay safe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the wake of violent attacks against the Asian American Pacific Islander community some locals got a self-defense lesson!

The Asian Community Development Council teamed up with the Las Vegas Kung Fu Academy to make yesterday's class possible.

One of the instructors says learning to protect yourself is crucial for anyone at any age.

Staff members from the Asian Community Development Council were among those who took part in the special class.

LVMPD has stated any acts against the local AAPI community will not be tolerated and so far no incidents have been reported locally.