Gov. Sisolak, first lady talk with AAPI leaders to discuss recent violence

NEVADA (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak met with local Asian American and Pacific Islander leaders on Thursday to discuss how to stop recent violence to members of that community.

Last week eight people were killed in three shooting at spas in the Atlanta area. Six of those killed were Asian women.

The first lady says these issues are near and dear to her heart and that her father was the first Chinese dealer on Fremont Street.

The governor and first lady are urging all Nevadans to report and speak out against hate crimes as you see them.

Additional resources can be found at stopaapihate.org.