LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Larry Flynt's Hustler Club is the latest company to offer perks just for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you show proof of being vaccinated you'll get a platinum membership card, a free bottle, free dances, and limo transportation.

The club says all of that is worth $5,000.

The Las Vegas location says it is even working on getting a mobile vaccination site for employees and club-goers