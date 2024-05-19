Las Vegas high school teacher surprised with new vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas high school teacher is being recognized for his commitment to students with a brand-new vehicle.

Jeff Comer is a math teacher at Desert Oasis High School.

Two years ago, his wife passed away unexpectedly leaving him to raise their five children, who are between four and 22 years old. His family also recently lost their home and car in a fire.

This week, Silver State Schools Credit Union and Jim Marsh Kia surprised Comer with a brand-new 2024 Kia Seltos.

Teachers and students alike said Comer has served their school by going above and beyond to help others.

"Comer is a math tutor to students across the district, not just his home school. He attends his students' activities and games, showing them that he cares about them as people, not just their math skills," one teacher wrote. "[He] is an integral part of his school community and often mentors new teachers to help ensure they are successful."

Another teacher said "he has endured all this hardship while keeping a great attitude, a smile on his face, and missing very little work".

This is the seventh year Silver State Schools Credit Union has partnered up with CCSD and a southern Nevada auto dealership to award a new vehicle to an educator in need.