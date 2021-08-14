Watch
Las Vegas high school student's art to be displayed in U.S. Capitol Building

Emily Garb
"Arctic Self-portrait" by Emily Garb from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts
Posted at 7:29 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 22:29:24-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Artwork from a young artist in Las Vegas is going on display in the nation's capital.

High school student Emily Garb of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts won the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Nevada’s 1st Congressional District with her piece titled “Arctic Self-portrait.”

Her work will hang in the U.S. Capitol building for one year.

“It is my pleasure to congratulate Emily Garb and all the aspiring young artists who enriched our 2021 Congressional Art Competition with their creativity and skill,” said Rep. Dina Titus.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition. The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation, as well as in Congressional District 1.

“This year’s entries reflect the challenges and somberness of the pandemic while also offering hope for what lies ahead," said Rep. Titus in a press release announcing the results.

"As I pass by Emily’s work on my way to the U.S. Capitol," the congresswoman continued, "it will serve as a reminder of the talent and creativity beating in the heart of Las Vegas."

Below are the results of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

FIRST PLACE

"Arctic Self-portrait" by Emily Garb from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

SECOND PLACE

"Greater Things" by Alec Daniel from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

THIRD PLACE

"Encased" by Roy Park from Ed. W Clark High School

HONORABLE MENTIONS

"My name is [ERROR]" by Riley Schleret from Spring Valley High School
"Blues and Yellows" by Joshua Butler from Chaparral High School
"Drowning in Tears" by Aliyah Colvin from Chaparral High School
"Off to Work" by Mary Anne Martinez from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts
"Broken Time" by Gabrielle Konrad from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts
"Fake Food" by Natalie Furtado from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts
"Nature’s Light" by Dalton Scott from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

"If I am Strong" by Autumn L. Stark from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts

