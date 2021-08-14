Las Vegas high school student's art to be displayed in U.S. Capitol Building

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Artwork from a young artist in Las Vegas is going on display in the nation's capital.
High school student Emily Garb of Las Vegas Academy of the Arts won the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Nevada’s 1st Congressional District with her piece titled “Arctic Self-portrait.”
Her work will hang in the U.S. Capitol building for one year.
“It is my pleasure to congratulate Emily Garb and all the aspiring young artists who enriched our 2021 Congressional Art Competition with their creativity and skill,” said Rep. Dina Titus.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition. The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation, as well as in Congressional District 1.
“This year’s entries reflect the challenges and somberness of the pandemic while also offering hope for what lies ahead," said Rep. Titus in a press release announcing the results.
"As I pass by Emily’s work on my way to the U.S. Capitol," the congresswoman continued, "it will serve as a reminder of the talent and creativity beating in the heart of Las Vegas."
