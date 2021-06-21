Las Vegas fathers, church celebrate special day in local park

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The hot temperatures didn’t deter families of celebrating Father’s Day at local park in the Las Vegas valley.

For some fathers, it took a baseball game to see their kids shine at the dugout and have a great time enjoying their role as dads.

“It's a beautiful feeling to see my son out there doing what I used to do. That’s a present, right there. That’s a bond right here that will never be broken," said a local dad.

For others, a good old BBQ is what made the deal and left them with happiness and a full belly,

The World Mission Society Church of God had a fun event for their members at O'Callaghan Park in Henderson.

“We had circuits, we had water race, we had everything. Plus, there's a lot of people out here who are manly fathers, which is really good to see all of them unwinding and also being happy and joyful,“ said Clyde Fletcher, who had fun with his 3 kids

Good food is always an important part of having some good family time, but for some, playing with their kids is the best feeling in the world.

“On a yearly basis, when Father's Day comes around, is normally not as big as a deal you know as Mother's Day, and sometimes the fathers get pushed to the side, a little bit, you know, so this day is very meaningful, “ shared Sir Anthony Toliver.

However, this Father's Day, dad's may be getting more gifts than usual.

According to the Retail Association of Nevada, people are expected to spend a record amount of money, to the tune of over $ 268 million dollars!

Indoors, outdoors, or even virtually, spending time with your dad and showing him how important is in your life is the best gift you can give him.

Happy Father’s Day!

