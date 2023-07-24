Las Vegas family reunited with almost 3-week missing dog found in San Diego

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas family is celebrating following an almost 3-week search for their dog, Ryder.

The 9-year-old family pet was found a state away and were reunited Thursday.

The family told KTNV that Ryder escaped the yard beginning of July. Ryder is a Chihuahua mix.

Immediately, they started posting flyers and pictures online. They were hopeful for a call but would have never expected it to come from San Diego.

"We don't even know anybody here, so he just came for a long journey," said Debbie Ferris, dog owner. "Somebody turned him in here, and then they called us."

The family went to San Diego to retrieve their dog at San Diego Human Society's El Cajon Campus.

According to a press release, the finder said they found the Chihuahua outside a Ross store in El Cajon. Without Ryder's microchip, she believes they would never have seen him again.

Ferris is thankful there was a good neighbor over 300 miles away.