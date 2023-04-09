Experts explain the importance of microchipping pets at free event

Animal experts say it's one of the most important things a pet owner can do to help protect their furry friends. Saturday, many took advantage of a free microchipping event at Arizona Charlie's on Decatur.

A blanket drive, a dog adoption and microchipping brought the community out. Dozens of people looking to get their 4-legged friends microchipped for free.

Veterinarians from the Veterinary Centers of America, implanted microchips provided by the animal foundation.

Dana Arcana with non-profit Paws for the Cause reminds us why it's such a crucial part of keeping our pets safe.

"It's very important for the animals if they get lost, they can go to a shelter, get scanned, or any vet from the animal hospitals that are helping us too. And they're able to return home, instead of going to a shelter that have been overcrowded since the pandemic," said Arcana, founder of Paws for the Cause.

She says out of the nearly 300 animals that come into Las Vegas's Animal Foundation every week only 17 percent of them are microchipped.

This is why she says an event like these makes all the difference here at home and around the country.

According to the American Humane Association, about 10 million pets are lost each year nationwide. And just 15 percent of dogs and 2 percent of cats without microchips or I.D tags are reunited with their owners.

"Like the 4th of July for instance, is a crazy holiday where they might get scared and run out into the yard. Or, parties - where they might accidentally get lost," said Arcana.

No matter what the occasion is, Arcana says microchipping is the responsible thing to do. And she tells us this is not the only free event - there will be more to come throughout the year.