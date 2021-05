LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday, the city is celebrating the return of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

There will be a special tribute to the popular event at 9:15 on the Fremont Street canopy.

Seven world champion cowboys will be on hand as well as mayor Carolyn Goodman.

The rodeo is set for December 2 - 11 at the Thomas and Mack Center.