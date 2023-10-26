Largest student farmers market in the nation held at Clark County Government Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a showcase of youth entrepreneurship and community spirit, the nation's largest student farmers market was held on Wednesday afternoon at the Clark County Government Center. The event featured an array of goods, from pumpkins to friendship bracelets, all crafted and sold by local students.

More than 500 students from 40 schools in Southern Nevada came together to participate in this vibrant market.

"Come get your lettuce," said one student to people walking by. "One dollar!"

The market was not just about commerce. It served as a platform for students to develop valuable skills.

Eddie Espinoza, a middle schooler at Jerome Mack, said, "Social interaction. How to interact with people better."

Despite initial nervousness, working at the farmers market proved to be a transformative experience for many students, pushing them out of their comfort zones in a positive way.

The event drew a significant crowd of locals eager to support the young entrepreneurs.

Carmen Davila, one of the market-goers, expressed her enthusiasm for the students' creations, "They are selling me things that they made. They are cute little things. And they made it, and they want to sell it. I'm like, 'Okay, let me have it.'"

This event is more than just a market; it's a community celebration bringing people together through the love of food, crafts, and music.

Eddie Espinoza says, "It's beautiful to see all of the stuff that people grow and make."

The Green Our Planet organization revealed that the next student farmers market would occur in the spring, with F1 as the sponsor.