Hundreds Walk Against Hate in support of The Anti-Defamation League

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 430 people and 31 teams have signed up to fight back against hate and extremism at the Las Vegas Ballpark Sunday as part of the annual Walk Against Hate.

The event raises money for the Anti-Defamation League, an organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism, racism, and all forms of bigotry in Nevada and across the United States.

More than 10,000 people reported being the victim of a hate crime in 2020, the most in 12 years according to the annual FBI crime statistics report, and the Anti-Defamation League alone has tracked 8,285 antisemitic or extremist acts in the U.S. between 2020 and 2021.

People can still register to participate in person or virtually by walking and posting to social media with the hashtag #WalkAgainstHate and #ADLNevada.

Both virtual and in-person participants must register through the online ADL portal.

Virtual participants aren't required to pay a fee, but they can still donate.

Anyone who would like to help without standing up can donate to support one of the teams participating.

The Walk Against Hate begins at 9:00 a.m.

KTNV is a proud sponsor of the Walk Against Hate