Nevadans form largest coalition in state history to battle antisemitism

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Nevada, Israeli-American Civic Action Network, and Israeli American Council Las Vegas have joined forces with more than 230 community partners to counter hate and extremist actions.

More than 10,000 people reported being the victim of a hate crime in 2020, the most in 12 years according to the annual FBI crime statistics report, and the Anti-Defamation League alone has tracked 8,285 antisemitic or extremist acts in the U.S. between 2020 and 2021.

ADL Regional Director Jolie Brislin said as extremists act, anti-hate groups must act in kind.

"We've seen extremists be emboldened to act," she said.

Area groups have joined forces to respond to the increase in hate-fueled acts by creating the largest coalition of people dedicated to battling antisemitism in Nevada's history.

It's called Nevada Against Antisemitism.

"We need to have an organization that is a catalyst for good," she said, "that creates a table and brings partner organizations and people to the table."

The groups have joined together from both sides of the aisle to help this issue from the local, state, and national levels.

"There's nothing more important than being able to have bipartisan support here," Brislin said.

Brislin said the group will remain dedicated to advocating for policies to protect vulnerable groups, developing solutions to waves of hateful behavior, and, most importantly, educating the common man about the problem and giving them the tools to fight hateful behavior on their own.

"We don't want people to say to us, we didn't realize antisemitism was a problem," she said. "Antisemitism is a canary in a coal mine, so we have to remember that when we see a spike in antisemitism we're going to see a spike in all racism and bigotry."

The ADL is calling on more people to join the coalition by signing on by clicking here.