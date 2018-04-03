Forget about sucking salt off your wrist with a lime chaser because if that's your idea of enjoying tequila, you're doing it wrong.

If you want to enjoy your tequila the right way, George Harris, founder of the Nevada-based Alien Tequila, has some simple advice. Alien Tequila had a booth at last weekend's Tacos and Tamales Festival at Sunset Park.

"All tequilas... you have to enjoy them to your own palette," he says. "And the best way to enjoy them is chilled and on the rocks."

It really is almost that simple. Almost, because there are four distinct type of tequila -- silver, reposado, añejo, and extra añejo -- with each having their own distinct body and flavor based upon how long the tequila was aged after distillation. Silver, for example, is bottled immediately after distillation whereas extra añejo is allowed to age inside of a wood barrel for three years.

So, which style of tequila is for you? Harris says it's all about what you like and he has a rather enjoyable recommendation to help you decide which style is your style.

"You should go to as many tastings that you can go to and you should taste different tequilas," he recommends. "Then, you'll find a tequila you like and that'll end up being your favorite."

Regardless of which style of tequila you like or how you drink it, be sure to drink responsibly.