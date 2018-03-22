First-ever Tacos and Tamales Festival debuts at Sunset Park

Clark County Parks and Recreation presents the inaugural Tacos and Tamales Festival taking place March 31 from noon until 8 p.m. at Sunset Park, featuring food offerings, micro beer, tequila tasting, live music, Lucha Libre wrestling exhibitions, carnival rides, and kids’ activities. Admission to the event and parking is free and open to all ages.

The Tacos and Tamales Festival will feature local restaurants and food trucks showcasing their taco and tamale creations. The event will also feature a Vegan Village, an exclusively vegan and vegetarian area with some of the valley’s most popular plant-based vendors from Las Vegas and southern California, offering their vegan-spin on traditional Mexican cuisine.

Just steps away from the food festival, there will be a Tequila Tasting and Beer Garden. The tasting experience will feature an array of brands sampling cocktails, shots, pairings, and more. Tickets to the Tequila Tasting and Beer Garden are $25 per person and can be purchased now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tequila-tasting-experience-tickets-43081246167 [eventbrite.com]. The tasting experience is produced by Live to Give and benefits Create a Change Now, a local charity who strives to fight childhood obesity through gardening, chef demos, and in-class curriculum.

Live entertainment on the Findlay Chevrolet Stage will include La Banda Skalavera, The Tiki Bandits, Los Ataskados, Claudine Castro, Edgar Guerrero, and Gravidad. Lucha Libre Las Vegas will be showcasing the talents of stars such as Rey Horus, TJ Mariachi, Loco Bestia 666, Black Danger, and more.

Additional features available at the festival include a relaxation lounge, corn-hole and carnival games, a carousel, the legendary Typhoon ride, bounce houses, and plenty of sweet-treat vendors. Additional fees apply.

Those interested in the Tacos and Tamales Festival can contact 702-455-8200 or visit www.tacosandtamaleslv.com.